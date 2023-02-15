Sharp shooting from Ross in Spring Lake Park Panthers' win over South St. Paul Packers
The host Spring Lake Park Panthers claimed five goals the visiting South St. Paul Packers on Tuesday. The final score was 5-1.
The Panthers took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from John Ross. Drew Lindquist and Teddy Wackman assisted.
The Panthers increased the lead to 2-0 with a goal from Jacob Rombach late into the first, assisted by Caden Lichter.
The Panthers increased the lead to 3-0 late in the first when John Ross scored again.
Two goals were scored in the second period, and the Panthers led 4-1 going in to the third period.
Connor Larsen increased the lead to 5-1 early into the third period, assisted by Ian St. Martin and John Ross.
Coming up:
The Panthers host the Apple Valley/Burnsville Eagles on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at Fogerty Arena. The Packers will face Hastings on the road on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. CST at Hastings Civic Arena.