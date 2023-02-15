Sharp shooting from Rider in St. Louis Park Orioles' win over New Prague Trojans

The host St. Louis Park Orioles claimed four goals the visiting New Prague Trojans on Tuesday. The final score was 4-2.

The hosting Orioles took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Mason Amelse. Griffin Krone and Josh Middleton assisted.

The Orioles' Ryan Moran increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period, assisted by Henry Schrader and Phil Hirte.

The Orioles increased the lead to 3-0 with a goal from Max Rider halfway through the first, assisted by Miles Rider and Griffin Krone.

The Orioles scored one goals in second period an held the lead 4-2 going in to the second break.

Next games:

The Trojans play against Benilde-St. Margaret's on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at St. Louis Park Rec Center. The Orioles will face Bloomington Jefferson on Thursday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Rogers Royals.