Sharp shooting from Olson in Princeton Tigers' win over Duluth Marshall Hilltoppers

The host Princeton Tigers claimed five goals the visiting Duluth Marshall Hilltoppers on Thursday. The final score was 5-4.

February 17, 2023 03:55 AM

The Tigers scored three goals in first period an held the lead 3-2 going in to the first break.

Two goals were scored in the second period, and the Tigers led 5-3 going in to the third period.

Ethan Lindgren narrowed the gap to 5-4 late into the third period, assisted by Jonas Martinelli.

Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.