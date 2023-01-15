Sharp shooting from Olson in Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato Dragons' win over Willmar Cardinals

The host Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato Dragons claimed five goals the visiting Willmar Cardinals on Saturday. The final score was 5-1.

The Cardinals took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Ethan Stark. Trenton Larson assisted.

The Dragons' Braden Olson tied the game in the first period, assisted by Spencer Niemela and Rhett Niemela.

The Dragons' Rhett Niemela took the lead in the first period, assisted by Braden Olson and Calvin Jones.

Two goals were scored in the second period, and the Dragons led 4-1 going in to the third period.

The Dragons increased the lead to 5-1 early into the third period when Calvin Jones found the back of the net, assisted by Braden Olson. That left the final score at 5-1.

Coming up:

The Dragons play Minnesota River away on Saturday at 4 p.m. CST at St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders. The Cardinals will face Becker/Big Lake at home on Monday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Willmar Civic Center.