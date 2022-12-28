Sharp shooting from McKinnon in Forest Lake Rangers' win over Blaine Bengals

The host Forest Lake Rangers claimed three goals the visiting Blaine Bengals on Tuesday. The final score was 3-1.

The first period was scoreless, and halfway through the second period, the Bengals took the lead when Anders Gilbertson scored the first goal assisted by Sam Shaughnessy.

Rangers' Malachi McKinnon tallied a goal late, making the score 1-1. Cole Rivard and Riley Middendorf assisted.

The Rangers made it 2-1 late when Gunnar Bright scored, assisted by Wyatt Saltness and Emik Hauer.

Malachi McKinnon increased the lead to 3-1 late in the third period.

Next up:

The Rangers travel to Spring Lake Park on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Fogerty Arena. The Bengals host Duluth East to play the Greyhounds on Friday at 3 p.m. CST at Essentia Duluth Heritage Center.