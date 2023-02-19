Sharp shooting from Lunski in Minnetonka Skippers' win over St. Michael/Albertville Knights Knights

The host Minnetonka Skippers claimed six goals the hosting St. Michael/Albertville Knights Knights on Saturday. The final score was 6-2.

The first period was scoreless, and early into the second period, the Skippers took the lead when Ashton Schultz scored the first goal assisted by Danny Pasqua and John Stout.

The Skippers made it 2-0 with a goal from Alex Lunski.

Seven minutes into the period, Liam Hupka scored a goal, assisted by Hagen Burrows and Gavin Garry, making the score 3-0.

Alex Lunski increased the lead to 4-0 early in the third period, assisted by Jack Sand and Danny Klaers.

Hagen Burrows increased the lead to 5-0 two minutes later, assisted by John Stout.

Tyler Jordan narrowed the gap to 5-1 two minutes later.

Gavin Garry increased the lead to 6-1 one minute later, assisted by Javon Moore and Hagen Burrows.

Tyler Jordan narrowed the gap to 6-2 four minutes later.