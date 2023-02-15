Sharp shooting from Leger in Pine City Area Dragons' win over Mound-Westonka/Watertown-Mayer White Hawks

The host Pine City Area Dragons claimed three goals the visiting Mound-Westonka/Watertown-Mayer White Hawks on Friday. The final score was 3-1.

The hosting Dragons took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Gavin Broz . Isaac Jahnz and Logan Kirby assisted.

The Dragons' McCall Leger increased the lead to 2-0 late into the first.

August Novack scored early in the second period, assisted by Tyler Thurston.

McCall Leger increased the lead to 3-1 late in the third period.

Next up:

The White Hawks play against Sauk Rapids-Rice on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Pine City Civic Center. The Dragons will face Rock Ridge on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST at Sports Arena East.