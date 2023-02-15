Sharp shooting from Ladlie in Albert Lea Tigers' win over Red Wing Wingers

The host Albert Lea Tigers claimed four goals the visiting Red Wing Wingers on Thursday. The final score was 4-1.

The Tigers started off strong and took the lead at the beginning of the game with Spencer VanBeek scoring in the first period, assisted by Connor Pirsig and Max Edwin.

Jack Ladlie scored early in the second period, assisted by Joseph Yoon and Bryant Johnston.

The Tigers made it 3-0 with a goal from Jack Ladlie.

The Wingers narrowed the gap to 3-1 early into the third period when Charlie Peterson netted one, assisted by Nicholas Wooden and John Butenhoff.

Max Edwin increased the lead to 4-1 late in the third, assisted by Joseph Yoon.

Coming up:

On Saturday, the Tigers face Austin at 7 p.m. CST at Riverside Arena and the Wingers take on Mankato West at home at 7 p.m. CST at Park Rapids-Menahga-Nevis-Walker-Hackensack-Akeley Panthers.