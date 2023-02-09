High School | Minnesota Hockey | Minnesota Boys

Sharp shooting from Kunze in Faribault Falcons' win over Mankato West Scarlets

The host Faribault Falcons claimed six goals the visiting Mankato West Scarlets on Thursday. The final score was 6-5.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
February 09, 2023 08:55 AM
Five goals were scored in the first period, and the Falcons led 4-2 going in to the second period.

The second period ended with a 6-3 lead for the Falcons.

The Scarlets narrowed the gap again with a goal from Maddox Langworthy, assisted by Hunter Rigdon and Sean King at 15:58 into the third period.

The Scarlets narrowed the gap again late in the third period when Gage Schmidt netted one, assisted by Zach Benson and Jaeger Zimmerman.

Next games:

Next up, the Falcons face Red Wing at 7 p.m. CST at Faribault Ice Arena. The Scarlets take on Albert Lea on the road at 7 p.m. CST at Albert Lea City Arena. Both games take place on Saturday.

