Sharp shooting from Kunze in Faribault Falcons' win over Mankato West Scarlets

The host Faribault Falcons claimed six goals the visiting Mankato West Scarlets on Thursday. The final score was 6-5.

Five goals were scored in the first period, and the Falcons led 4-2 going in to the second period.

The second period ended with a 6-3 lead for the Falcons.

The Scarlets narrowed the gap again with a goal from Maddox Langworthy, assisted by Hunter Rigdon and Sean King at 15:58 into the third period.

The Scarlets narrowed the gap again late in the third period when Gage Schmidt netted one, assisted by Zach Benson and Jaeger Zimmerman.

Next games:

Next up, the Falcons face Red Wing at 7 p.m. CST at Faribault Ice Arena. The Scarlets take on Albert Lea on the road at 7 p.m. CST at Albert Lea City Arena. Both games take place on Saturday.