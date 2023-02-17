Sharp shooting from Kotek in Minnesota River Bulldogs' win over Fairmont Cardinals
The host Minnesota River Bulldogs claimed five goals the hosting Fairmont Cardinals on Thursday. The final score was 5-1.
The Bulldogs took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Connor Bjorling. Talen Schwandt and Ethan Hathaway assisted.
The Bulldogs' Travis Kotek increased the lead to 2-0 halfway through the first, assisted by Kaden Throdahl.
The Bulldogs' Travis Kotek increased the lead to 3-0 late in the first, assisted by Kaden Throdahl.
Three goals were scored in the second period, and the Bulldogs led 5-1 going in to the third period.
The Cardinals were whistled for no penalties, while the Bulldogs received no penalties.