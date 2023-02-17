High School Minnesota Hockey Minnesota Boys

Sharp shooting from Kotek in Minnesota River Bulldogs' win over Fairmont Cardinals

The host Minnesota River Bulldogs claimed five goals the hosting Fairmont Cardinals on Thursday. The final score was 5-1.

img_500253016_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
February 17, 2023 03:55 AM

The host Minnesota River Bulldogs claimed five goals the hosting Fairmont Cardinals on Thursday. The final score was 5-1.

The Bulldogs took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Connor Bjorling. Talen Schwandt and Ethan Hathaway assisted.

The Bulldogs' Travis Kotek increased the lead to 2-0 halfway through the first, assisted by Kaden Throdahl.

The Bulldogs' Travis Kotek increased the lead to 3-0 late in the first, assisted by Kaden Throdahl.

Three goals were scored in the second period, and the Bulldogs led 5-1 going in to the third period.

The Cardinals were whistled for no penalties, while the Bulldogs received no penalties.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.