Sharp shooting from Junge in Waconia Wildcats' win over Bloomington Jefferson Jaguars

The host Waconia Wildcats claimed four goals the visiting Bloomington Jefferson Jaguars on Tuesday. The final score was 4-1.

The Wildcats started off strong and took the lead at the beginning of the game with Charlie Junge scoring in the first period, assisted by Mitch Nelson.

The Wildcats increased the lead to 2-0 early into the second period when Ayden Siddons scored, assisted by Zach Sorenson.

Midway through, Charlie Junge scored a goal, assisted by Brett Siddons, making the score 3-0.

Joseph Kubas narrowed the gap to 3-1 early in the third period, assisted by Sam Mickelson.

Brett Siddons increased the lead to 4-1 late into the third.

Coming up:

The Wildcats play Irondale-St. Anthony away on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. CST at Mankato East/Loyola Cougars. The Jaguars will face Orono at home on Saturday at 3 p.m. CST at Bloomington Ice Garden.