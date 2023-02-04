Sharp shooting from Jenson in Rogers Royals' win over Maple Grove Crimson

The host Rogers Royals claimed five goals the visiting Maple Grove Crimson on Friday. The final score was 5-2.

The Crimson opened strong, at the beginning of the game with Finn Brink scoring in the first minute, goal assisted by Gavin Anderson and Ty Patefield.

The Royals' Payton Struck tied the game in the middle of the first period, assisted by Carson Melquist and Dawson Jenson.

The second period ended with a 4-2 lead for the Royals.

Carson Udee increased the lead to 5-2 halfway through the third period, assisted by Drew Krekelberg.

Next up:

The Royals travel to Moorhead on Tuesday at 5 p.m. CST at Moorhead Sports Center. The Crimson will face Andover on Saturday at 3 p.m. CST at Maple Grove Community Center.