Sharp shooting from Hegman in Ely/Tower-Soudan Timberwolves' win over Lake of the Woods Bears

The host Ely/Tower-Soudan Timberwolves claimed five goals the hosting Lake of the Woods Bears on Saturday. The final score was 5-4.

The Timberwolves took the lead late into the first period, with a goal from Jackson Hegman.

The Timberwolves' Kadein Zupancich increased the lead to 2-0 late in the first, assisted by Chase Anderson and Kole Macho.

The Timberwolves increased the lead to 3-0 late into the first when Jackson Hegman scored again, assisted by Drew Marolt and Alex Merriman.

The Timberwolves scored two goals in second period an held the lead 5-2 going in to the second break.

Jordan Kvernen narrowed the gap to 5-3 in the middle of the third period, assisted by Nicholas Tiboni.

The Bears narrowed the gap again late in the third when Brant Baron found the back of the net, assisted by Charlie Eck and Randy Wood.

Next games:

The Bears host Greenway on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at International Arena. The Timberwolves host Park Rapids-Menahga-Nevis-Walker-Hackensack-Akeley to play the Panthers on Friday at 6 p.m. CST at Ted O. Johnson Arena.