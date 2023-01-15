Sharp shooting from Hargarten in Delano Tigers' win over Monticello Moose

The host Delano Tigers claimed five goals the visiting Monticello Moose on Saturday. The final score was 5-2.

The first period was scoreless, and early into the second period, the Tigers took the lead when Mason Hargarten scored.

Cade Bruett then tallied a goal four minutes into the period, making the score 2-0. Teague Collings assisted.

The Tigers made it 3-0 with a goal from Aaron Lewis.

The Moose narrowed the gap to 3-1 early in the third period when Jake Larson found the back of the net.

The Moose narrowed the gap again with a goal from Robbie Harris, assisted by Quintin Brooks and Brayden Dunn at 10:40 into the third period.

Teague Collings increased the lead to 4-2 five minutes later, assisted by Mason Hargarten.

Mason Hargarten increased the lead to 5-2 one minute later, assisted by Aaron Halonen.

Next up:

On Tuesday, the Tigers will host the White Hawks at 7:15 p.m. CST at Delano Area Sports Arena and the Moose will play against the Northern Edge players at 7 p.m. CST at Moose Sherritt Ice Arena.