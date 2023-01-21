Sharp shooting from Gibson in Rochester Century Panthers' win over Irondale-St. Anthony Knights
The host Rochester Century Panthers claimed five goals the visiting Irondale-St. Anthony Knights on Friday. The final score was 5-1.
The hosting team took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from T.J. Gibson. Brody Josselyn and Aiden Emerich assisted.
The Panthers' T.J. Gibson increased the lead to 2-0 late in the first, assisted by Andrew Hedin.
Grady Springborn scored early in the second period.
The Panthers made it 3-1 with a goal from Aiden Emerich.
Jack Billings increased the lead to 4-1 early into the third period, assisted by Jonah Ottman.
Jonah Ottman increased the lead to 5-1 five minutes later, assisted by Aiden Emerich and T.J. Gibson.
Next games:
The Panthers host Rochester Mayo on Wednesday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Grafton/Park River Spoilers. The Knights will face Tartan on Tuesday at 4 p.m. CST at Mankato East/Loyola Cougars.