Sharp shooting from Gibson in Rochester Century Panthers' win over Irondale-St. Anthony Knights

The host Rochester Century Panthers claimed five goals the visiting Irondale-St. Anthony Knights on Friday. The final score was 5-1.

The hosting team took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from T.J. Gibson. Brody Josselyn and Aiden Emerich assisted.

The Panthers' T.J. Gibson increased the lead to 2-0 late in the first, assisted by Andrew Hedin.

Grady Springborn scored early in the second period.

The Panthers made it 3-1 with a goal from Aiden Emerich.

Jack Billings increased the lead to 4-1 early into the third period, assisted by Jonah Ottman.

Jonah Ottman increased the lead to 5-1 five minutes later, assisted by Aiden Emerich and T.J. Gibson.

Next games:

The Panthers host Rochester Mayo on Wednesday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Grafton/Park River Spoilers. The Knights will face Tartan on Tuesday at 4 p.m. CST at Mankato East/Loyola Cougars.