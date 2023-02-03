Sharp shooting from George in Roseau Rams' win over Bemidji Lumberjacks

The host Roseau Rams claimed six goals the hosting Bemidji Lumberjacks on Thursday. The final score was 6-2.

The visiting Rams opened strong, early in the game with Jake Halvorson scoring in the first minute, goal assisted by Noah Urness and Preston Lundbohm.

The Lumberjacks' Wyatt Mattfield tied it up in the middle of the first period.

The Rams' Gavin Jensen took the lead late in the first, assisted by Tanner George.

The Rams scored three goals in second period an held the lead 5-2 going in to the second break.

Tanner George increased the lead to 6-2 late into the third period, assisted by Preston Lundbohm and Noah Urness.

Coming up:

The Lumberjacks play STMA away on Saturday at 6 p.m. CST at Bemidji Community Arena. The Rams will face STMA at home on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at New Prague Trojans.