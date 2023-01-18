Sharp shooting from Farrell in La Crescent-Hokah Lancers' win over Tomah/Sparta

The host La Crescent-Hokah Lancers claimed four goals the hosting Tomah/Sparta on Tuesday. The final score was 4-3.

La Crescent-Hokah's Wyatt Farrell scored the game-winning goal.

The visiting team took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Wyatt Farrell. Jan Bla'ha assisted.

The Tomah/Sparta's players Owen Walker tied it up in the first period, assisted by Parker Holloway.

The Lancers' Mitchell Reining took the lead halfway through the first.

The Lancers scored two goals in second period an held the lead 4-3 going in to the second break.