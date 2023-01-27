High School | Minnesota Hockey | Minnesota Boys

Sharp shooting from Fagerlee in Irondale-St. Anthony Knights' win over South St. Paul Packers

The host Irondale-St. Anthony Knights claimed three goals the visiting South St. Paul Packers on Thursday. The final score was 3-1.

img_500233547_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
January 27, 2023 08:09 AM
The Knights took the lead late into the first period, with a goal from Gavin Fagerlee. Parker Henry assisted.

The Knights increased the lead to 2-0 early in the second period when Gavin Fagerlee scored yet again.

Bruce Doeren narrowed the gap to 2-1 in the third period, assisted by Joe Schaefer and Ray Rozales.

Lincoln Urdahl increased the lead to 3-1 eight minutes later.

Next games:

On Saturday the Knights will play on the road against the Rockets at 3 p.m. CST at Rochester Recreation Center, while the Packers will face the Warriors home at 7 p.m. CST at Princeton Tigers.