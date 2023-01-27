Sharp shooting from Fagerlee in Irondale-St. Anthony Knights' win over South St. Paul Packers
The host Irondale-St. Anthony Knights claimed three goals the visiting South St. Paul Packers on Thursday. The final score was 3-1.
The Knights took the lead late into the first period, with a goal from Gavin Fagerlee. Parker Henry assisted.
The Knights increased the lead to 2-0 early in the second period when Gavin Fagerlee scored yet again.
Bruce Doeren narrowed the gap to 2-1 in the third period, assisted by Joe Schaefer and Ray Rozales.
Lincoln Urdahl increased the lead to 3-1 eight minutes later.
Next games:
On Saturday the Knights will play on the road against the Rockets at 3 p.m. CST at Rochester Recreation Center, while the Packers will face the Warriors home at 7 p.m. CST at Princeton Tigers.