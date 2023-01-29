Sharp shooting from Decker in Rochester John Marshall Rockets' win over Irondale-St. Anthony Knights

The host Rochester John Marshall Rockets claimed five goals the visiting Irondale-St. Anthony Knights on Saturday. The final score was 5-3.

The Knights took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Cameron DeCoux.

Ole Fevold scored in the middle of the second period, assisted by Mason Decker.

Mason Decker then tallied a goal midway through, making the score 2-1. Ole Fevold assisted.

The Knights tied the score 2-2 within the first minute when Lincoln Urdahl beat the goalie, assisted by Grady Springborn.

The Knights took the lead early in the third period when Jayden Remore found the back of the net, assisted by Parker Henry and Jack Townsend .

Cody Vlasaty tied the game 3-3 four minutes later, assisted by Jayden Veney and Ole Fevold.

Jayden Veney took the lead only seconds later, assisted by Ole Fevold and Mason Decker.

Mason Decker increased the lead to 5-3 five minutes later.

Next up:

On Tuesday the Rockets will play at home against the Eagles at 5:30 p.m. CST at Rochester Recreation Center, while the Knights will face the Stars home at 7:30 p.m. CST at Mankato East/Loyola Cougars.