Sharp shooting from Davis in Apple Valley/Burnsville Eagles' win over Spring Lake Park Panthers

The host Apple Valley/Burnsville Eagles claimed six goals the hosting Spring Lake Park Panthers on Friday. The final score was 6-4.

The visiting Eagles started off strong and took the lead early in the game with Ian Davis scoring in the first period, assisted by Jack Machacek and Nick Lind.

The Eagles increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period when Nolan Mickelson scored, assisted by Jack Benolkin.

The Eagles increased the lead to 3-0 with a goal from Sam Arendt in the first period, assisted by Cole Sieben.

The Eagles increased the lead to 4-0 halfway through the first period when Ian Davis scored again, assisted by Liam Hull and Fisher Hatfield.

The second period ended with a 4-1 lead for the Eagles.

The Eagles increased the lead to 5-1, after only 27 seconds into the third period when Cole Sieben found the back of the net, assisted by Trey Henderson.

Jack Machacek increased the lead to 6-1 nine minutes later, assisted by Fisher Hatfield.

Teddy Wackman narrowed the gap to 6-2 one minute later, assisted by Drew Lindquist and John Ross.

The Panthers' Connor Larsen narrowed the gap again, assisted by Teddy Wackman at 12:46 into the third period.

The Panthers narrowed the gap again late in the third period when John Ross scored, assisted by Jacob Rombach.