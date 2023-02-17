Sharp shooting from Brown in Rochester Mayo Spartans' win over Mankato West Scarlets
The host Rochester Mayo Spartans claimed eight goals the hosting Mankato West Scarlets on Thursday. The final score was 8-1.
The Spartans opened strong, at the beginning of the game with Payton Kor scoring in the first minute.
The Spartans increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period when William Sexton scored, assisted by Jacob Brown and Mason Leimbek.
The Spartans increased the lead to 3-0 in the first period when Samuel Jacobson scored, assisted by Cohen Ruskell and Jacob Brown.
Four goals were scored in the second period, and the Spartans led 6-1 going in to the third period.
Jacob Brown increased the lead to 7-1 early into the third period, assisted by Payton Kor.
Ryan Dripps increased the lead to 8-1 six minutes later, assisted by Alec Mcbane.
Next games:
On Saturday the Scarlets will play on the road against the Raiders at 5:45 p.m. CST at Northfield Ice Arena, while the Spartans will face the Tigers home at 7:15 p.m. CST at Graham Arena Complex.