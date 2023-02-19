Sharp shooting from Brink in Maple Grove Crimson's win over St. Thomas Academy Cadets

The host Maple Grove Crimson claimed four goals the hosting St. Thomas Academy Cadets on Saturday. The final score was 4-3.

Maple Grove's Finn Brink scored the game-winning goal.

The visiting Crimson opened strong, right after the puck drop with Finn Brink scoring in the first period, goal assisted by Jack Kernan.

The Cadets tied it up 1-1 in the first period when Jimmy Zavoral scored, assisted by Jordan Tacheny and Mikey Mikan.

The Crimson's Jack Kernan took the lead in the middle of the first period, assisted by Jay Ellingson and Grant Leneau.

The Crimson increased the lead to 3-1 with a goal from Jay Ellingson halfway through the first, assisted by Finn Brink.

The Cadets narrowed the gap to 3-2 within the first minute when Lucas Kickhofel netted one, assisted by Tommy Cronin.

Lucas Kickhofel tied the game 3-3 eight minutes later, assisted by Tommy Cronin and Zach Howard.

Finn Brink took the lead eight minutes later, assisted by Grant Leneau.