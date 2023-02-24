Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

High School Minnesota Hockey Minnesota Boys

Shakopee Sabers win over Prior Lake Lakers

The Shakopee Sabers won the game at home against the Prior Lake Lakers 3-1.

img_500257627_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
February 24, 2023 11:01 AM

The Shakopee Sabers won the game at home against the Prior Lake Lakers 3-1.

The Lakers took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Levi Eiter. Joe Rice and Will Emerson assisted.

The Sabers tied the score 1-1 early into the second period when Cooper Simpson netted one, assisted by Nate Pederson and Carson Steinhoff.

The Sabers made it 2-1 late when Jackson Vogel beat the goalie, assisted by Cooper Siegert and Ben Turcotte.

The Sabers increased the lead to 3-1, after only 58 seconds into the third period when Cooper Simpson scored again, assisted by Jackson Vogel and Lucas Larson. With that, the Sabers turned the game around.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.
What To Read Next
060421.N.DNT.Randolph01.jpg
Exclusive
Minnesota Boys
Police sought, obtained school district’s investigation of former Duluth East hockey coach
February 24, 2023 10:09 AM
 · 
By  Joe Bowen
1 Easton Kennedy DSC_8733.JPG
Minnesota Boys
Kittson County Central gives Detroit Lakes another scare in 8A quarterfinals
February 23, 2023 11:14 PM
 · 
By  Jared Rubado
Edina vs Maple Grove_0826.jpg
Minnesota Boys
Maple Grove's Blake Steenerson played his entire sophomore season on JV, now he's a Division I commit
February 23, 2023 07:54 PM
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf