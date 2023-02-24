Shakopee Sabers win over Prior Lake Lakers

The Shakopee Sabers won the game at home against the Prior Lake Lakers 3-1.

The Lakers took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Levi Eiter. Joe Rice and Will Emerson assisted.

The Sabers tied the score 1-1 early into the second period when Cooper Simpson netted one, assisted by Nate Pederson and Carson Steinhoff.

The Sabers made it 2-1 late when Jackson Vogel beat the goalie, assisted by Cooper Siegert and Ben Turcotte.

The Sabers increased the lead to 3-1, after only 58 seconds into the third period when Cooper Simpson scored again, assisted by Jackson Vogel and Lucas Larson. With that, the Sabers turned the game around.