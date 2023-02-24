Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

High School Minnesota Hockey Minnesota Boys

Shakopee Sabers win and move on

The Shakopee Sabers have advanced to the next round after a 3-1 victory over the Prior Lake Lakers in the playoff knock-out game.

img_500257627_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
February 24, 2023 01:45 AM

The Shakopee Sabers have advanced to the next round after a 3-1 victory over the Prior Lake Lakers in the playoff knock-out game.

The visiting Lakers took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Levi Eiter. Joe Rice and Will Emerson assisted.

The Sabers tied the score 1-1 early into the second period when Cooper Simpson found the back of the net, assisted by Nate Pederson and Carson Steinhoff.

The Sabers made it 2-1 late when Jackson Vogel netted one, assisted by Cooper Siegert and Ben Turcotte.

The Sabers increased the lead to 3-1 within the first minute of the third period when Cooper Simpson scored again, assisted by Jackson Vogel and Lucas Larson. With that, Simpson completed the Shakopee Sabers' comeback.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.
What To Read Next
1 Easton Kennedy DSC_8733.JPG
Minnesota Boys
Kittson County Central gives Detroit Lakes another scare in 8A quarterfinals
February 23, 2023 11:14 PM
 · 
By  Jared Rubado
Edina vs Maple Grove_0826.jpg
Minnesota Boys
Maple Grove's Blake Steenerson played his entire sophomore season on JV, now he's a Division I commit
February 23, 2023 07:54 PM
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf
Maple Grove vs Andover_0144.jpg
Minnesota Boys
Minnesota Boys High School Hockey Streaming Schedule
February 23, 2023 05:31 PM
 · 
By  The Rink Live