Shakopee Sabers win and move on

The Shakopee Sabers have advanced to the next round after a 3-1 victory over the Prior Lake Lakers in the playoff knock-out game.

The visiting Lakers took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Levi Eiter. Joe Rice and Will Emerson assisted.

The Sabers tied the score 1-1 early into the second period when Cooper Simpson found the back of the net, assisted by Nate Pederson and Carson Steinhoff.

The Sabers made it 2-1 late when Jackson Vogel netted one, assisted by Cooper Siegert and Ben Turcotte.

The Sabers increased the lead to 3-1 within the first minute of the third period when Cooper Simpson scored again, assisted by Jackson Vogel and Lucas Larson. With that, Simpson completed the Shakopee Sabers' comeback.