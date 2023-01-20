Shakopee Sabers score twice in the third to beat Gentry Academy Stars

The Shakopee Sabers defeated the Gentry Academy Stars 4-2. The game was tied after two periods, but Shakopee pulled away in the third to claim a victory.

The Sabers took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Jackson Vogel.

The Sabers increased the lead to 2-0 with a goal from Cooper Simpson in the middle of the first.

The Stars narrowed the gap to 2-1 early in the second period when Easton Rooney scored, assisted by Justin Obrochta and Brendon Hammer.

Ryder Betzold then tallied a goal halfway through, making the score 2-2. Eli Bailey and Tyler Geyer assisted.

Jackson Vogel took the lead late into the third period, assisted by Lucas Larson and Carson Steinhoff.

Jackson Vogel increased the lead to 4-2 one minute later, assisted by Cooper Simpson and Linus Toward.

The Sabers have now won six straight home games.

Next up:

The Sabers travel to Lakeville North on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. CST at Ames Arena. The Stars host Chaska to play the Hawks on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Chaska Community Center.