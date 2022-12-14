Shakopee Sabers score twice in the third to beat Apple Valley/Burnsville Eagles

The Shakopee Sabers defeated the Apple Valley/Burnsville Eagles 3-0. The game was tied after two periods, but Shakopee pulled away in the third to claim a victory.

The Sabers first took the lead first minute, with a goal from Linus Toward, assisted by Joey Brislin.

Cooper Simpson increased the lead to 2-0 late into the third period.

In the end the 3-0 came from Lucas Larson who increased the Sabers' lead, late in the third. The 3-0 goal held up as the game winner.

Coming up:

The Sabers play Chanhassen away on Friday at 4 p.m. CST at Shakopee Ice Arena. The Eagles will face Mankato West at home on Saturday at 2 p.m. CST at All Seasons Arena.