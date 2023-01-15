Shakopee Sabers keep on winning and now have four straight wins

It was smooth sailing for the Shakopee Sabers as they claimed another victory on Saturday against the Farmington Tigers, making it four in a row. They won 6-4 over Farmington.

The hosting team took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Nate Pederson. Carson Steinhoff assisted.

The Sabers increased the lead to 2-0 with a goal from Jackson Vogel in the middle of the first, assisted by Will Youngberg.

Three goals were scored in the second period, and the Sabers led 4-1 going in to the third period.

The Tigers narrowed the gap again early in the third period when Luke Coolidge scored, assisted by Luke Walton.

The Tigers narrowed the gap again with a goal from Kyler Schwamb, assisted by Luke Coolidge and Zach Rouleau at 7:55 into the third period.

Charlie Pire tied it up 4-4 two minutes later, assisted by Jacob Miller and Luke Walton.

Linus Toward took the lead six minutes later, assisted by Cooper Simpson and Jackson Vogel.

Cooper Simpson increased the lead to 6-4 one minute later, assisted by Carson Steinhoff and Aleksi Huson.

Coming up:

The Sabers travel to the Eastview Lightning on Monday at 3 p.m. CST at Apple Valley Sports Arena. The Tigers will face Lakeville North at home on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Schmitz-Maki Arena.