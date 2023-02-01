Shakopee Sabers hard to beat at home – seven successive home wins

The Shakopee Sabers have racked up an impressive series of home wins. The 8-3 victory over the Eagan Wildcats on Tuesday meant number seven in a row at home.

The Sabers took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Jackson Vogel. Ben Turcotte and Cooper Simpson assisted.

The Sabers increased the lead to 2-0 with a goal from Cooper Siegert in the middle of the first, assisted by Nate Pederson and Jack Kultgen.

The Sabers increased the lead to 3-0 halfway through the first when Nate Pederson scored, assisted by Cooper Siegert and Lucas Larson.

The Wildcats' Danny Lachenmayer narrowed the gap to 3-1 late into the first, assisted by Gus Gleich and Eddie Moore.

Five goals were scored in the second period, and the Sabers led 6-3 going in to the third period.

Jackson Vogel increased the lead to 7-3 early in the third period, assisted by Cooper Simpson and Lucas Larson.

Linus Toward increased the lead to 8-3 late into the third assisted by Jackson Vogel and Cooper Simpson.

Next up:

The Sabers play Lakeville South away on Saturday at 2 p.m. CST at Shakopee Ice Arena. The Wildcats will face Duluth Marshall at home on Thursday at 6 p.m. CST at Eagan Civic Arena.