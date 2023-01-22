Shakopee Sabers get the better of Lakeville North Panthers

The Shakopee Sabers got away with a win on Saturday in their road game against the Lakeville North Panthers. The game finished 4-3.

The visiting Sabers took the lead late into the first period, with a goal from Jack Kultgen. Nate Pederson and Cooper Siegert assisted.

The Sabers increased the lead to 2-0 with a goal from Cooper Simpson late in the first, assisted by Jackson Vogel.

Tyler Arneson scored early into the second period, assisted by Griffin Kranz and Sam Njaa.

Sabers' Cooper Simpson tallied a goal as he scored yet again, halfway through, making the score 3-1.

Tyler Arneson narrowed the gap to 3-2 late in the third period, assisted by Griffin Kranz and Hayden Konik.

Cooper Simpson increased the lead to 4-2 one minute later.

Wyatt Albrecht narrowed the gap to 4-3 less than a minute later, assisted by Gavin Griffin and Tyler Arneson.

Next games:

The Panthers host Rosemount on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Ames Arena. The Sabers host Lakeville South to play the Cougars on Monday at 7 p.m. CST at Hasse Arena.