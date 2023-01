The Shakopee Sabers won their home game against the Rosemount Irish on Tuesday, ending 7-3.

The Sabers chalked up four straight home wins.

Next games:

Both teams are back in action on Thursday, with the Sabers hosting Hopkins at 7 p.m. CST at Hopkins Pavilion, and the Irish visiting Lakeville South at 7 p.m. CST at Brainerd Warriors.