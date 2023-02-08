Shakopee Sabers beat Prior Lake Lakers

The Shakopee Sabers won their road game against the Prior Lake Lakers on Tuesday, ending 5-1.

The Sabers took the lead late in the first period, with a goal from Linus Toward. Cooper Simpson assisted.

The Sabers' Cooper Simpson increased the lead to 2-0 late into the first, assisted by Jackson Vogel.

The Sabers scored three goals in second period an held the lead 5-0 going in to the second break.

Brody Stephany narrowed the gap to 5-1 in the middle of the third period, assisted by Will Emerson and Tristan Pownall.

Next up:

The Lakers play Shakopee away on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST at Shakopee Ice Arena. The Sabers will face Rosemount at home on Thursday at 5 p.m. CST at Brainerd Warriors.