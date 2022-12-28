Shakopee Sabers beat Mounds View Mustangs in overtime

The Shakopee Sabers hosted the Mounds View Mustangs in the action on Tuesday in what was expected to be a close game. The game went into overtime and Shakopee prevailed. The final score was 4-3.

Shakopee's Jackson Vogel scored the game-winning goal.

The Sabers' Cooper Siegert increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period, assisted by Cooper Simpson.

The Mustangs narrowed the gap to 2-1 with a goal from Sam Schulte halfway through the first period, assisted by Aiden Bale and Johnny Conlin.

The Sabers increased the lead to 3-1 in the middle of the first when Cooper Simpson scored, assisted by Grant Haug and Jack Kultgen.

The second period ended with the score being tied at 3-3.

Just over zero minutes in, Jackson Vogel scored the game-winner for the home team, assisted by Linus Toward.

Next games:

The Sabers travel to Hermantown on Saturday at 2 p.m. CST at Hermantown Hockey Arena. The Mustangs will face White Bear Lake Area on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at TCO Sports Garden.