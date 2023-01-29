Shakopee named host of Hockey Day Minnesota 2025

As Hockey Day Minnesota wrapped up on Saturday in White Bear Lake with an exciting overtime contest between the host Bears and Hill-Murray, Bally Sports North and the Minnesota Wild shed some light on the event's future.

After stopping in Warroad next year, Hockey Day Minnesota will head to Shakopee in 2025.

“Shakopee is honored and thrilled to showcase our charming city at Hockey Day Minnesota 2025,” said Matthew Underwood, who will serve as the chair for Hockey Day Minnesota 2025. “We are thankful to our many partners including the Minnesota Wild, Minnesota Hockey, and Bally Sports North.”

Details, including the date, site, match-ups and schedule for Hockey Day Minnesota 2025 will be announced at a later date.

Hockey Day Minnesota, which began in 2007 in Baudette Bay, is "designed as a celebration of the game from peewees to pros," according to the Wild.

ADVERTISEMENT

Previous host sites for Hockey Day Minnesota include Baudette Bay (2007, 2008), St. Paul (2009, 2015), Hermantown (2010), Moorhead (2011), Minnetonka (2012), Grand Rapids (2013), Elk River (2014), Duluth (2016), Stillwater (2017), St. Cloud (2018), Bemidji (2019), Minneapolis (2020), Guidant John Rose MN Oval/Roseville (2021), Mankato (2022) and White Bear Lake (2023).