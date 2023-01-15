Schulte's two goals net Mounds View Mustangs victory over Stillwater Area Ponies

The Mounds View Mustangs beat the hosting Stillwater Area Ponies on Saturday, ending 4-3.

The visiting Mustangs started off strong and took the lead at the beginning of the game with Sam Schulte scoring in the first period.

The Mustangs scored three goals in second period an held the lead 4-1 going in to the second break.

The Ponies narrowed the gap to 4-2 early into the third period when Morgan Spetz netted one, assisted by Ethan Bernier.

The Ponies' Morgan Spetz narrowed the gap again, assisted by Ty Tuccitto at 9:24 into the third period.

Next up:

The Mustangs play against East Ridge on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at St Croix Valley Recreation Center. The Ponies will face Hill-Murray on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. CST at Cottage Grove Ice Arena.