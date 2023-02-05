Scheideman scores twice in Becker/Big Lake Eagles' win over Mora-Milaca Mustangs

The Becker/Big Lake Eagles defeated the visiting Mora-Milaca Mustangs 5-3 on Saturday.

The Eagles took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Eli Scheideman .

The Mustangs' Mitchell Haase tied the game in the first period, assisted by Rowan Tramm.

Eli Scheideman scored early in the second period, assisted by Brayden Graning .

Halfway through, Ben Sellner scored a goal, assisted by Rylan Tobako and Samuel Rusin , making the score 3-1.

Trenton Fore narrowed the gap to 3-2 early in the third period.

Jase Tobako increased the lead to 4-2 one minute later, assisted by Logan Ahlbrecht and Brayden Graning.

Dylan Prokosch narrowed the gap to 4-3 one minute later, assisted by Blake Bowen.

Samuel Rusin increased the lead to 5-3 eight minutes later, assisted by Blayne Varner and Rylan Tobako.

Next up:

The teams play their next games on Tuesday. The Eagles will host the Dragons at 7:15 p.m. CST at Princeton First Bank & Trust Ice Arena, and the Mustangs will visit the Blizzard at 6 p.m. CST at Lodge Center Arena.