Scheideman scores twice in Becker/Big Lake Eagles' win over Mora-Milaca Mustangs
The Becker/Big Lake Eagles defeated the visiting Mora-Milaca Mustangs 5-3 on Saturday.
The Eagles took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Eli Scheideman .
The Mustangs' Mitchell Haase tied the game in the first period, assisted by Rowan Tramm.
Eli Scheideman scored early in the second period, assisted by Brayden Graning .
Halfway through, Ben Sellner scored a goal, assisted by Rylan Tobako and Samuel Rusin , making the score 3-1.
Trenton Fore narrowed the gap to 3-2 early in the third period.
Jase Tobako increased the lead to 4-2 one minute later, assisted by Logan Ahlbrecht and Brayden Graning.
Dylan Prokosch narrowed the gap to 4-3 one minute later, assisted by Blake Bowen.
Samuel Rusin increased the lead to 5-3 eight minutes later, assisted by Blayne Varner and Rylan Tobako.
Next up:
The teams play their next games on Tuesday. The Eagles will host the Dragons at 7:15 p.m. CST at Princeton First Bank & Trust Ice Arena, and the Mustangs will visit the Blizzard at 6 p.m. CST at Lodge Center Arena.