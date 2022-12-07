Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm win against Willmar Cardinals – despite deficit

Ahead of the final period, the Willmar Cardinals led 4-3. However, the Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm changed things in their favor and won. The game ended 7-4.

The visiting team took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Cullen Gregory. Izac Duran assisted.

The Storm's Benjamin Kulus tied the game 1-1 in the first period, assisted by Hunter Behling.

The Storm took the lead with a goal from Hunter Behling late in the first, assisted by Ethan Euteneur and Alex Johnson.

Four goals were scored in the second period, and the Cardinals led 4-3 going in to the third period.

Luke Pakkala tied the game 4-4 early into the third period, assisted by Jackson Dhein.

Teagan Dodge took the lead seven minutes later, assisted by Nick Anderson.

Teagan Dodge increased the lead to 6-4 four minutes later.

Only seconds later, Teagan Dodge scored yet again, assisted by Jackson Dhein, securing a 7-4 comeback win for the Storm.

Next up:

Both teams play on Thursday, with the Storm hosting the Otters at 7 p.m. CST at Sports Arena East, and the Cardinals playing the Storm at 6:30 p.m. CST at Willmar Civic Center.