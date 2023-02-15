Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm win against Mound-Westonka/Watertown-Mayer White Hawks in overtime

With no decisive score in regulation, the Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm's home game against the Mound-Westonka/Watertown-Mayer White Hawks ran into overtime on Tuesday. Sauk Rapids-Rice snatched the win with a final score of 6-5.

Sauk Rapids-Rice's Luke Pakkala scored the game-winning goal.

The hosting team took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Jett Wheeler. Vince Murn and Nolan Thell assisted.

The White Hawks' Joseph Pouchnik tied it up 1-1 in the middle of the first, assisted by August Novack.

The Storm took the lead halfway through the first when Jett Wheeler scored again, assisted by Nick Anderson and Kade Gibbons.

The Storm scored two goals in second period an held the lead 4-2 going in to the second break.

Keegan Patterson increased the lead to 5-2 in the third period, assisted by Hunter Behling and Benjamin Kulus.

Joseph Pouchnik narrowed the gap to 5-3 three minutes later, assisted by Jonathan Scherven and Luke Poikonen.

The White Hawks' Brandon Zierke narrowed the gap again, assisted by Luke Poikonen at 12:38 into the third period.

August Novack tied the game 5-5 three minutes later, assisted by Tyler Thurston and Joseph Pouchnik. The game went to overtime.

In overtime, it took 3:29 before Luke Pakkala scored the game-winner for the home team, assisted by Teagan Dodge and Will Gunderson.

Next games:

Both teams play on Thursday, with the Storm hosting the Stars at 7:15 p.m. CST at Forest Lake Rangers, and the White Hawks playing the Wildcats at 7 p.m. CST at Waconia Hockey Arena.