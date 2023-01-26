Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm win 5-3 on the road against Fergus Falls Otters

The Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm won on the road on Tuesday, handing the Fergus Falls Otters a defeat 5-3.

The Otters took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Sam Dirkman. Kellen Stenstrom and Ethan McGuiness assisted.

The Storm tied the game 1-1 halfway through the first when Teagan Dodge scored, assisted by Nolan Thell.

The Storm's Luke Pakkala took the lead in the middle of the first, assisted by Teagan Dodge and Ethan Euteneur.

Three goals were scored in the second period, and the Storm led 4-2 going in to the third period.

The Otters' Brayden Nelson narrowed the gap again, assisted by Shane Zierden and Leighton Buckmeier at 13:56 into the third period.

Teagan Dodge increased the lead to 5-3 two minutes later, assisted by Keegan Patterson.

Coming up:

On Thursday, the Otters face Brainerd at 7:15 p.m. CST at Fergus Falls Ice Arena and the Storm take on Alexandria Area on the road at 7:15 p.m. CST at Runestone Community Center.