Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm win 3-2 on the road against Mora-Milaca Mustangs

The Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm claimed a single-goal win in a game against the Mora-Milaca Mustangs on Friday. The team won 3-2 at Mora Civic Center.

Sauk Rapids-Rice's Teagan Dodge scored the game-winning goal.

The Storm took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Michael Fuecker. Ethan Euteneur and Teagan Dodge assisted.

The Mustangs' Rowan Tramm tied the game 1-1 halfway through the first, assisted by Cameron Price and Chase Radermacher.

The Storm took the lead late in the first when Benjamin Kulus scored, assisted by Teagan Dodge and Ethan Euteneur.

Cameron Price tied it up 2-2 in the middle of the third period, assisted by Rowan Tramm and Charlie Kritzeck.

Teagan Dodge took the lead three minutes later, assisted by Keegan Patterson and Nolan Thell.

Coming up:

The Mustangs travel to Ashland on Saturday at 5 p.m. CST at Bay Area Civic Center. The Storm host Cambridge-Isanti to play the Bluejackets on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST at Isanti Ice Arena.