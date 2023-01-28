High School | Minnesota Hockey | Minnesota Boys

Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm beat Princeton Tigers in a close matchup

A single goal decided a close game as the Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm won 4-3 at home against the Princeton Tigers on Friday.

img_500235732_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
January 27, 2023 09:37 PM
Next games:

The Storm play Northern Edge away on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at East Bethel Ice Arena. The Tigers will face Becker/Big Lake at home on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Princeton First Bank & Trust Ice Arena.