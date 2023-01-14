Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm beat Mora-Milaca Mustangs in a close matchup

A single goal decided a close game as the Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm won 3-2 on the road against the Mora-Milaca Mustangs on Friday.

Next games:

The Mustangs will travel to the Ashland players on Saturday at 5 p.m. CST at Bay Area Civic Center. The Storm will face Cambridge-Isanti on the road on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST at Isanti Ice Arena.