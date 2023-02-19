Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm beat Becker/Big Lake Eagles

The Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm won their home game against the Becker/Big Lake Eagles on Saturday, ending 6-1.

The hosting team took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Teagan Dodge. Luke Pakkala and Vince Murn assisted.

The Storm's Luke Pakkala increased the lead to 2-0 late in the first, assisted by Jackson Dhein and Carter Peplinski.

The Storm's Jackson Dhein increased the lead to 3-0 late in the first, assisted by Teagan Dodge and Vince Murn.

Two goals were scored in the second period, and the Storm led 5-0 going in to the third period.

Brayden Graning narrowed the gap to 5-1 early into the third period, assisted by Jase Tobako and Eli Scheideman .

Teagan Dodge increased the lead to 6-1 four minutes later, assisted by Ethan Euteneur.