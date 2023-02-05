Sartell Sabres win over Rock Ridge Wolverines when Sterling McCabe scored

The Sartell Sabres won 1-0 at home to the Rock Ridge Wolverines. The only goal of the game came from Sterling McCabe, who got the winner in the third period.

The Sabres first took the lead halfway through the third period, with a goal from Sterling McCabe.

Next games:

Both teams play again on Tuesday with the Sabres hosting Sauk Rapids-Rice at 7 p.m. CST at Sports Arena East, and the Wolverines hosting Hermantown at Hermantown Hockey Arena.