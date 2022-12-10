Sartell Sabres win on the road against Bemidji Lumberjacks

The Sartell Sabres won the road game against the Bemidji Lumberjacks 5-3 on Friday.

The Sabres scored four goals in first period an held the lead 4-1 going in to the first break.

Two goals were scored in the second period, and the Sabres led 4-3 going in to the third period.

Elliot Testa increased the lead to 5-3 late into the third period, assisted by Carter Bollinger.

Next games:

The teams play their next games on Tuesday. The Lumberjacks will host the Lakers at 7 p.m. CST at Kent Freeman Arena, and the Sabres will visit the Stars at 7:15 p.m. CST at Koronis Civic Arena.