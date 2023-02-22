Sartell Sabres win and move on

The Sartell Sabres have won against the St. Michael/Albertville Knights Knights 4-2.

The first period was scoreless, and early in the second period, the Sabres took the lead when Baylor Stebbins scored the first goal assisted by Cullen Grahek.

The Sabres made it 2-0 with a goal from Gavin Welsh.

Late, Jack Schmitz scored a goal, assisted by Nolan Smith and Elliot Testa, making the score 3-0.

The Knights narrowed the gap to 3-1 within the first minute when Tyler Jordan found the back of the net, assisted by Karson Raymond and Caleb Waller.

Baylor Stebbins increased the lead to 4-1 seven minutes later, assisted by Jace Jansky.

Jacob Rokala narrowed the gap to 4-2 seven minutes later, assisted by Karson Raymond.