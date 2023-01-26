Sartell Sabres win against Elk River/Zimmerman Elks in overtime

The teams were tied after 60 minutes but overtime saw the Sartell Sabres come away with the close win over the Elk River/Zimmerman Elks on the road on Tuesday. The final score was 3-2.

Sartell's Anthony Colatrella scored the game-winning goal.

The Sabres took the lead in the first period, with a goal from Baylor Stebbins.

The Sabres' Baylor Stebbins increased the lead to 2-0 halfway through the first period, assisted by Anthony Colatrella.

Blake Rinehart scored early in the second period, assisted by Brady Rusch and Kellen Anderson.

Seven minutes into the period, Cooper Anderson scored a goal, making the score 2-2.

In overtime, it took 2:42 before Anthony Colatrella scored the game-winner for the road team, assisted by Elliot Testa.

The Sabres have now won seven straight road games.

Next games:

The Sabres play against Holy Family on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST at Furniture and Things Community Event Center. The Elks will face Coon Rapids on Thursday at 3 p.m. CST at Victoria Recreation Center.