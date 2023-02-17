Sartell Sabres win 6-2 at home against Duluth Denfeld Hunters

The Sartell Sabres won at home on Thursday, handing the Duluth Denfeld Hunters a defeat 6-2.

The visiting Hunters took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Tyler Stuart. Jacob Jarvi assisted.

The second period ended with a 3-2 lead for the Sabres.

Jack Schmitz increased the lead to 4-2 early into the third period, assisted by Jace Jansky.

Carter Bollinger increased the lead to 5-2 three minutes later, assisted by Jack Schmitz and Kyan Rieder.

Gavin Welsh increased the lead to 6-2 two minutes later, assisted by Sterling McCabe.