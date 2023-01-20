Sartell Sabres victorious against Fergus Falls Otters

The Sartell Sabres defeated the Fergus Falls Otters 5-1 on Thursday.

The Sabres started off strong and took the lead right after the puck drop with Elliot Testa scoring in the first period.

The Sabres increased the lead to 2-0 with a goal from Nolan Smith in the middle of the first period, assisted by Elliot Testa.

The Otters' Joey Johnson narrowed the gap to 2-1 halfway through the first, assisted by Shane Zierden and Brayden Nelson.

The Sabres scored two goals in second period an held the lead 4-1 going in to the second break.

The Sabres increased the lead to 5-1 within the first minute when Baylor Stebbins beat the goalie, assisted by Cullen Grahek and Sterling McCabe. That left the final score at 5-1.

The Sabres have now racked up six straight road wins.

Next up:

On Friday, the Otters will host Alexandria Area at 7:15 p.m. CST at Runestone Community Center and the Sabres will host Blake at 7:15 p.m. CST at Bernicks Pepsi Arena.