Sartell Sabres pull ahead in the third to defeat Willmar Cardinals

The Sartell Sabres were victorious on the road against the Willmar Cardinals. After two periods, the teams were tied at 0, but Sartell pulled away in the third, winning the game 9-0.

The Sabres have now won five straight road games.

Next up:

On Thursday the Cardinals will play at home against the Storm at 7:30 p.m. CST at Willmar Civic Center, while the Sabres will face the Cardinals home at 7:15 p.m. CST at Bernicks Pepsi Arena.