SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
High School | Minnesota Hockey | Minnesota Boys

Sartell Sabres keep on winning and now have six straight wins

It was smooth sailing for the Sartell Sabres as they claimed another victory on Thursday against the St. Cloud Tigers, making it six in a row. They won 4-1 over St. Cloud.

img_500214172_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
January 05, 2023 10:41 PM
Share

It was smooth sailing for the Sartell Sabres as they claimed another victory on Thursday against the St. Cloud Tigers, making it six in a row. They won 4-1 over St. Cloud.

Next up:

The Sabres play Roseau away on Friday at 6 p.m. CST at Bernicks Pepsi Arena. The Tigers will face Gentry Academy at home on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Municipal Athletic Complex.

Related Topics: ST. CLOUD