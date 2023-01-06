Sartell Sabres keep on winning and now have six straight wins
It was smooth sailing for the Sartell Sabres as they claimed another victory on Thursday against the St. Cloud Tigers, making it six in a row. They won 4-1 over St. Cloud.
Next up:
The Sabres play Roseau away on Friday at 6 p.m. CST at Bernicks Pepsi Arena. The Tigers will face Gentry Academy at home on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Municipal Athletic Complex.